Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

