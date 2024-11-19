Claro Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tema Luxury ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tema Luxury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Tema Luxury ETF alerts:

Tema Luxury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LUX opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.92. Tema Luxury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Tema Luxury ETF Company Profile

The Tema Luxury ETF (LUX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term growth from an actively managed portfolio of global companies that provide luxury goods and services. LUX was launched on May 11, 2023 and is managed by Tema.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Luxury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Luxury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.