Claro Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCTU. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 192,956 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,262,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

