Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $285,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 453.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $314,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

