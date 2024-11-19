Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

