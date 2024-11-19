Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %

COHN traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $9.91. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,822. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $12.82.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.