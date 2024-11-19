Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %
COHN traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $9.91. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,822. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $12.82.
Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.
About Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
