Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 50.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 59,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

