Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $525.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $396.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.33.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $451.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.44. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $185.83 and a 52 week high of $474.62. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,140. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,461,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,987,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

