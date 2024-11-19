Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 417.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 700.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

