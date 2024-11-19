Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations Takes $245,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,586 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

