Comparing Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) & Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Aptevo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,608.85%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 420.13%. Given Aptevo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aptevo Therapeutics is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics $3.11 million 1.28 -$17.41 million N/A N/A Aprea Therapeutics $580,000.00 27.90 -$14.29 million ($2.81) -1.06

Aprea Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.07, meaning that its share price is 407% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -353.04% -132.42% Aprea Therapeutics -1,029.50% -57.86% -47.94%

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Aptevo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells. The company's lead clinical blood cancer candidate is APVO436 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia. It is also developing ALG.APV-527, a novel investigational bispecific ADAPTIR candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for NSCLC, head and neck, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and other solid tumors; APVO603, a preclinical dual agonist bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for multiple solid tumors; APVO442, a novel bispecific candidate based on the ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology for multiple solid tumors; and APVO711, a preclinical dual mechanism bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing ATRN-1051 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

