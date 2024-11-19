Contrasting Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and Pazoo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $1.19 billion 4.05 -$7.84 million $0.15 226.60 Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pazoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvei.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

42.5% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuvei and Pazoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 9 7 0 2.44 Pazoo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nuvei presently has a consensus price target of $32.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.63%. Given Pazoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pazoo is more favorable than Nuvei.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 1.75% 7.40% 2.92% Pazoo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nuvei beats Pazoo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method. Its solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales, strategic platform integrations, local sales teams, and indirect partners. The company was formerly known as Pivotal Development Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvei Corporation in November 2018. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

