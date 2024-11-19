Cormark Weighs in on K-Bro Linen’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$30.69 and a 1 year high of C$37.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total transaction of C$39,611.00. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.