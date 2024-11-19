Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.