Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,180,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 153,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.