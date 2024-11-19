CoStar Group’s (CSGP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 166.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after buying an additional 1,961,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,987,000 after purchasing an additional 722,153 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

