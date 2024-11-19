Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Counterweight Ventures LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

