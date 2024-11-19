Counterweight Ventures LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Counterweight Ventures LLC decreased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $293.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $262.18 and a 52 week high of $353.25.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

