Counterweight Ventures LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Counterweight Ventures LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $287.27 and a 12 month high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

