Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 83264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.
Croda International Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
