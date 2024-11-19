Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up about 1.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.