Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.10 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.00). 873,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 636,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.20 ($0.99).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £346.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

