CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,813,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,221,000 after buying an additional 58,774 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,395,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,782. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

