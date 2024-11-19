D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.23. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

