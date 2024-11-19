DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. 2,761,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. KBR has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in KBR by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth $771,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KBR by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

