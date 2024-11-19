Dayforce (DAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dayforce (NYSE: DAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2024 – Dayforce is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Dayforce is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Dayforce was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. 149,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,755. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,694. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,643 shares of company stock valued at $384,617 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dayforce by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

