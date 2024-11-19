Dayforce (DAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dayforce (NYSE: DAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/18/2024 – Dayforce is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.
- 11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – Dayforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – Dayforce had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Dayforce is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Dayforce was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of DAY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. 149,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,755. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.
In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,694. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,643 shares of company stock valued at $384,617 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
