Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $136.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,180,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,911.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.