Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,965 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DAL opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

