dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.95 and last traded at C$9.12. Approximately 40,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 193,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

DNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

