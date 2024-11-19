Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingram Micro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $22.70 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

