Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is Equita Financial Network Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS DISV opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

