Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by EnRich Financial Partners LLC

EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 9.6% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $28,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $60.41.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

