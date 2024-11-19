Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.10 ($47.98) and last traded at €45.10 ($47.98), with a volume of 827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.90 ($47.77).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.06.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.