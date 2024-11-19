Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.94 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.43-2.58 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DLB traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,072. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. This trade represents a 25.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

