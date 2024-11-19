Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.53-0.68 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 385,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. The trade was a 25.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.