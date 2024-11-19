Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.1 %

Donaldson stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,242. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

