DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $18,443,523.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $18,443,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,375. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $178.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.