Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

