Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

