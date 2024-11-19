Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MUE opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.