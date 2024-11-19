Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Update

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,813. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Duos Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

