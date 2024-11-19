DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $110,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 304.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 224,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 3,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

