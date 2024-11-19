E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Update

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 13,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

E2open Parent Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ETWO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 181,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. The business had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. Analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

See Also

