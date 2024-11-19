Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EOI opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

