Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETX opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

