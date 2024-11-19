Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETG opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

