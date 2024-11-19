Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.