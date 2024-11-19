Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 9.38% of Educational Development worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

