Element Solutions Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Element Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,074. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESI

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.