Element Solutions Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Element Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Shares of ESI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,074. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $29.16.
ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
