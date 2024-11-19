Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.8% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $20,631,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $727.57 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $690.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $879.04 and its 200-day moving average is $870.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

