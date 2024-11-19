Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 690,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on EEX shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Emerald
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald
Emerald Price Performance
NYSE EEX remained flat at $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Emerald has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.05.
Emerald Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.11%.
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerald
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.