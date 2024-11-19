Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 690,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EEX shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Emerald alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerald

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

Emerald Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EEX remained flat at $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Emerald has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Emerald Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.11%.

Emerald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.